Son of retired ASI opens fire at police party in Ludhiana in bid to avoid checkpoint

Updated: May 17, 2020 03:08 IST

The son of a retired assistant sub-inspector (ASI) opened fire at Ludhiana police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal and his security personnel in a bid to escape checking on National Highway-44 in Ladhowal on Saturday afternoon.

The accused identified as Sukhwinder Singh, 35, son of ASI Ram Kishan (retd), also tried to run over some cops.

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said he was at one of the checkpoints, when he noticed a car jumping the checkpoint. He immediately ordered his personnel to stop the car but the accused managed to give them a slip.

“An alert was immediately sounded in the city. The accused jumped at least six checkpoints and tried to run over the police personnel at Samrala Chowk and also hit the barricades before he was nabbed at Ladhowal,” said the police chief.

After receiving an alert, the Ladhowal police set up barricades on the road. Inspector Balwinder Singh, Ladhowal station house officer, said the accused was driving rashly and on seeing the police party, he tried take a u-turn. In a bid of escape, his car crashed into the road divider. “When we moved forward, the accused flashed a gun and opened fire on the police party. We had a narrow escape but the accused was hit in the thigh during cross fire,” the SHO said.

The accused has been admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) for treatment. Police have recovered a .315 bore countrymade pistol, two bullets, one shell and 10 gm heroin from his possession. Police have also seized his Honda Jazz car (PB10EJ7777).

His aide Prem Verma, who was in the car, was also arrested but he claimed to not know Parminder and said that he had only taken a lift.

A case of attempt to murder, opening fire on police personnel, possessing arms and drugs has been registered against the accused.

FATHER COMES TO ACCUSED’S DEFENCE

ASI Ram Kishan said that his son Sukhwinder Singh is under depression. He claimed that his son might have made a mistake and jumped the checkpoints in a bid of escape, but he does not possess any illegal weapon.

Ram Kishan added that as Sukhwinder Singh is dealing with depression, he has been availing treatment from a local doctor for the past five years. “Due to the lockdown, he was irregular in taking medicines following which, his condition worsened. He had no sleep for the past three nights,” he said.

“On Saturday he had an appointment with the doctor. As there was a long queue at the clinic, Sukhwinder asked me to stay there to wait for his turn, as he wanted to take a round of his office in Feroze Gandhi market. After sometime when I called Sukhwinder, he did not answered the phone. After repeated calls, when Sukhwinder did not respond, I left the clinic. Later, I came to know about the incident and rushed to Ladhowal police station,” said Ram Kishan.

“Sukhwinder might have made a big mistake and the police have opened fire on him to overpower him, but he is not a gangster. He does not possess a weapon. He drinks occasionally, but he is not a drug addict. I have met the police chief and explained our position,”he added.