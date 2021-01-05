Speeding truck mows down 10-year-old boy cycling near his house in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 18:05 IST

A 10-year-old boy cycling near his house was mowed down by a speeding truck at Mullanpur Dakha village on Monday evening.

The truck driver, Parminderdeep Singh, of Ratna village, tried to escape after the accident, but was nabbed by onlookers and handed over to the police.

Police said the victim, Rivan Singh, was a Class 2 student at a private school in Mullanpur Dakha.

His father, Kanwar Naunihal Singh, who works at a filling station in Mullanpur, said Rivan was his only son and older than his daughter. He had bought him a cycle six months ago.

On Monday evening, Rivan was cycling in the street near their house, when a speeding truck hit him. Instead of stopping, the truck driver tried to speed away and ran over his son, killing him on the spot.

Villagers managed to nab the truck driver and informed the police.

“The accused driver has been booked under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code following a complaint by the victim’s father. We have also seized the truck, which was loaded with grains. The truck driver was on his way to deliver the grains at a warehouse in Waraich village,” said inspector Prem Singh, station house officer (SHO), Mullanpur Dakha police station.

Hardev Singh, a local, said trucks were a huge menace in the area. They had requested the truck unions to ply on Sua Road to reach the warehouse, but truck drivers still took the roads in the residential area. He appealed to the police to ban the entry of heavy vehicles in the residential streets to avoid more mishaps.

Killer trucks running amok

January 3: A 20-year-old man was killed and his friend was seriously injured after a speeding truck hit their motorcycle and drove off on RK Road near Cheema Chowk

December 31: A 17-year-old boy died, while his parents and sister suffered injuries as their car crashed into a stationary truck on the national highway near Pawa village of Sahnewal. They were returning to Delhi after paying obeisance at Golden Temple in Amritsar

December 20: A speeding truck claimed the lives of two young factory workers in a hit-and-run accident near Ganpati Chowk, Dhandhari. The victims were on a motorcycle and were out to buy something to eat during their night shift at a factory

December 10: A 19-year-old woman died and her father suffered severe injuries after a speeding truck hit their motorcycle in Sahnewal. After the accident, the driver of the truck managed to escape, leaving his vehicle on the spot

December 6: A speeding truck ran over a man and his wife on a bridge over Sutlej river near Ladhowal. The victims were going to Nawanshahr on their motorcycle to visit their relatives. The truck driver was nabbed by passers-by.