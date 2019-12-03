Spl drive by police to stop molestation of women

cities

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 22:36 IST

Noida: In light of the Hyderabad gang-rape case, Noida police has stepped up security for women and carried out a special drive on Tuesday afternoon to instances of molestation near educational institutions.

The instructions for the three-hour drive that started at 12.30pm came from the office of the additional director general (ADG, Meerut), police said.

“We keep on carrying out such special drives from time to time, both on our own and on the instructions from senior officers. The idea is to instil a sense of safety and security among the public, especially women,” senior superintendent of police Vaibhav Krishna said.

The ‘anti-Romeo operation’ was carried out across the district with a focus on safety of girls and women. Police said the checking was done at 179 points located near schools and colleges.

“Most of these points are identified locations where crimes against women are more prevalent. As many as 573 suspicious persons were checked of whom 10 were booked under Section 151 (breach of peace) of the CrPC,” the SSP said.

He also said 32 persons were let off with a warning.

Police said during the operation, 33 vehicles were fined for various violations while three of them were seized.

A 21-year-old woman was gang-raped by five men on the evening of November 13 in an area under the Phase 3 police jurisdiction. The suspects were arrested the following week but the case had highlighted concerns about women safety in the district.

In June, Noida police had held a meeting of the ‘anti-romeo’ squads and launched a red card that was to be issued to those found harassing women and violators as a deterrent step. Repeat offenders were also to be arrested, police said.