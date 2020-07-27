SPPU receives 27K applications for academic year courses

cities

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 22:05 IST

Pune: The admission process for various courses of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has started and, this year, it received more than 27,000 applications from across the country. The figure has crossed the last year’s number, which was 26,000, and more applications are expected as the last date is August 10. Maximum applications — 16,000 — have come for Science and Technology department courses.

“We are getting a good response this year for all streams,” said Uttam Chavan, SPPU deputy registrar, academic admissions department.

The application process went online for 96 graduate and post-graduate courses from 52 departments in SPPU due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The admission process started from June 1 for the academic year 2020-21.

“It is good to see such a huge response and we hope that there will be no impact on actual admissions,” said Chavan.

Sneha Mishra, who has applied for MA English in SPPU, said, “I completed my Bachelor of Arts in English from a different college, but want to pursue my post-graduation from SPPU English department. I have applied for it and hope that the Corona crisis situation is addressed soon. Post admission in SPPU, I wish that life goes back to normal and I could enjoy student life in campus.”