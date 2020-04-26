e-paper
Home / Cities / Spurt in cases sends alarm bells ringing in Sonepat

Spurt in cases sends alarm bells ringing in Sonepat

cities Updated: Apr 26, 2020 01:31 IST
Sunil Rahar
Sunil Rahar
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Of the total 19 cases in the district, 17 have a Delhi connection and 14 surfaced in the last one week. (Picture for representational purposes)
Of the total 19 cases in the district, 17 have a Delhi connection and 14 surfaced in the last one week. (Picture for representational purposes)(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

The spurt in Covid-19 cases in the last six days has left Sonepat health authorities worried as of the 19 cases reported so far, 14 surfaced in the past week alone.

Of the total infected patients, all except a farm worker from Karnal’s Sirsi village and a Sonepat street vendor have direct or indirect links with Delhi.

Sonepat deputy commissioner (DC) Ansaj Singh also confirmed the same.

Moreover, five contacts of three infected Delhi employees have tested positive in the last seven days in the district.

15 CONTAINMENT ZONES DECLARED

The DC said, “We had declared 15 containment zones in the district where thermal screening is being done by health officials on a daily basis. In order to monitor the Sonepat residents working in various Delhi government departments, we have sought a list, but they refused to provide us with the said information terming it a tough task. We are only allowing those people into the district who are either employed in Delhi or have a permit.”

When asked if Sonepat was potentially as hotspot, the DC said the district has not emerged as a new hotspot because cases were being reporting from neighbouring areas with history of 17 patients linked to Delhi.

