Srinagar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.56 °C, check weather forecast for July 10, 2024

Jul 10, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Srinagar on July 10, 2024 here.

The temperature in Srinagar today, on July 10, 2024, is 29.37 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.56 °C and 32.82 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 41% and the wind speed is 41 km/h. The sun rose at 05:27 AM and will set at 07:44 PM.

Tomorrow, on Thursday, July 11, 2024, Srinagar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.84 °C and 32.88 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 41%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Srinagar today stands at 96.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Srinagar for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
July 11, 2024 29.22 °C Light rain
July 12, 2024 29.12 °C Light rain
July 13, 2024 29.57 °C Light rain
July 14, 2024 23.79 °C Light rain
July 15, 2024 25.78 °C Light rain
July 16, 2024 30.52 °C Sky is clear
July 17, 2024 30.53 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on July 10, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.89 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 32.54 °C Broken clouds
Chennai 32.94 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 26.29 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 26.6 °C Overcast clouds
Ahmedabad 33.24 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 36.16 °C Moderate rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Srinagar weather update on July 10, 2024
Srinagar weather update on July 10, 2024

