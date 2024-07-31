Srinagar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.89 °C, check weather forecast for July 31, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 1, 2024 31.02 °C Moderate rain August 2, 2024 26.17 °C Moderate rain August 3, 2024 29.16 °C Moderate rain August 4, 2024 19.51 °C Moderate rain August 5, 2024 20.48 °C Moderate rain August 6, 2024 26.04 °C Moderate rain August 7, 2024 26.82 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.79 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.67 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.09 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 22.09 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.96 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 31.23 °C Light rain Delhi 39.0 °C Light rain

The temperature in Srinagar today, on July 31, 2024, is 29.75 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.89 °C and 35.77 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 50% and the wind speed is 50 km/h. The sun rose at 05:41 AM and will set at 07:32 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 1, 2024, Srinagar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.09 °C and 35.21 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 45%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Srinagar today stands at 66.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Srinagar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 31, 2024

