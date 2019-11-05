e-paper
State defence minister visits Southern Command headquarters

Nov 05, 2019
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE Shripad Naik, state minister of defence, visited the Southern Command headquarters, in Cantonment on Tuesday. He was briefed about the command’s operational preparedness.

Spread over 11 states and four union territories, including an island territory, Southern Command is the largest command of the Indian army. Southern Command is responsible for safeguarding 1,240 kilometres of international border and 7,516 kilometres of coastline. Lieutenant General SK Saini, General Officer, Commanding-in-chief, heads Southern Command.

Naik complemented Southern Command for its professionalism and dedication towards duty while safeguarding the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation. He also congratulated the formation for its outstanding support and positive response in providing assistance to the civil administration in overcoming various disasters/challenges in peninsular India.

