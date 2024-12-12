Menu Explore
Stepping towards well-being: Run for Mental Health Run by LMGC

ByS Farah Rizvi
Dec 12, 2024 04:37 PM IST

La Martiniere Girls' College is organising Run for Mental Health is being organised in the city on December 15 at 6.45am

To throw some light on the importance of mental health, break the stigma surrounding it, and encourage open conversations about the emotional well-being of youngsters, students and others, Run for Mental Health is being organised in the city on December 15 at 6.45am.

Run for Mental Health(File photo)
Run for Mental Health(File photo)

“Of late, mental well-being has become a crucial aspect of one’s overall health and wellness, and this holds true for students as well. The importance of addressing mental health concerns early, promoting proactive approaches to emotional resilience are important,” says organising team member and counsellor Fahima Rashid.

She adds, “This will be the second edition of the run that was launched last year with over 300 people from the city participating. This year, the number is set to go up as we have seen not only youngsters but their parents too giving importance to mental well-being. “The event underscores the idea that taking small steps — like participating in a community run—can lead to significant positive impacts on mental health awareness and action. We are promoting mental health awareness not only among youngsters but among the elderly too. We want every Lucknowite to join in to support a culture of care, compassion and inclusivity,” says organising team founder and principal La Martiniere Girls College, Aashrita Dass.

Flag down at 8am from LMGC moving towards SBI to Hindi Sansthan and then back to Moti Mahal crossroad.

Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
