e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 08, 2019

STF cop murder: Prime accused among two sent to 5-day police remand

cities Updated: Oct 07, 2019 23:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A local court on Monday granted five-day police remand of two accused who were arrested for allegedly killing a special task force (STF) constable during an anti-drug operation in Jandiala Guru on October 1.

Varinder Singh aka Foreigner and Rajandeep Singh of Jandiala were arrested from Jaunpur railway station in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. The duo was presented before duty magistrate Arjun Singh at around 2 pm on Monday. The magistrate granted the police remand of the accused till October 11, said station house officer (SHO) of Jandiala police station, Amolak Singh.

Till now, police have arrested four accused in the case. Earlier, on October 1, soon after the death of the STF constable, police had arrested Parwinder Singh and Rajandeep Singh.

28-year-old Gurdeep Singh, who was posted with STF, Jalandhar, was sent as decoy to nab some drug peddlers. However, the peddlers got suspicious and shot him dead. Police had said peddlers used the constable’s pistol, which fell on the ground during a scuffle, to shoot him dead.

According to police, Foreigner was the key accused who shot the constable dead. Foreigner and Rajandeep had fled to UP and were planning to flee to Nepal when a team of Amritsar rural police led by deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Gurinderbir Singh Sidhu, arrested them from Jaunpur railway station.

Police also recovered a .9 mm pistol from the house of one Harmandeep Singh. Maruti Baleno car used in the crime was also impounded.

 

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 23:31 IST

top news
Jammu and Kashmir tourist curbs to be lifted from Thursday
Jammu and Kashmir tourist curbs to be lifted from Thursday
Oct 08, 2019 00:39 IST
Trump says will ‘obliterate’ Turkey’s economy if it goes ‘off limits’ in Syria
Trump says will ‘obliterate’ Turkey’s economy if it goes ‘off limits’ in Syria
Oct 07, 2019 23:30 IST
Avoid firecrackers, says environment minister. Then throws in an option
Avoid firecrackers, says environment minister. Then throws in an option
Oct 07, 2019 21:34 IST
Pak fully compliant with 1 of 40 FATF recommendations, says status report
Pak fully compliant with 1 of 40 FATF recommendations, says status report
Oct 08, 2019 01:39 IST
One day Shiv Sainik will be chief minister, says Uddhav; BJP responds
One day Shiv Sainik will be chief minister, says Uddhav; BJP responds
Oct 08, 2019 04:03 IST
‘Have an urgent request’: Saina seeks help from External Affairs Ministry
‘Have an urgent request’: Saina seeks help from External Affairs Ministry
Oct 07, 2019 23:22 IST
Sania Mirza confirms her sister Anam is marrying Azharuddin’s son
Sania Mirza confirms her sister Anam is marrying Azharuddin’s son
Oct 07, 2019 13:27 IST
WhatsApp’s Dark Mode feature finally gets closer to the official roll-out
WhatsApp’s Dark Mode feature finally gets closer to the official roll-out
Oct 07, 2019 19:25 IST
trending topics
Virat KohliWar box office collectionNavratri Day 9Taapsee PannuRealme X2 ProDussehra 2019 WishesOnePlus 7TSalman KhanAyushmann KhurranaHappy Birthday Zaheer KhanSania MirzaDurga Puja 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities