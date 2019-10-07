STF cop murder: Prime accused among two sent to 5-day police remand

cities

A local court on Monday granted five-day police remand of two accused who were arrested for allegedly killing a special task force (STF) constable during an anti-drug operation in Jandiala Guru on October 1.

Varinder Singh aka Foreigner and Rajandeep Singh of Jandiala were arrested from Jaunpur railway station in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. The duo was presented before duty magistrate Arjun Singh at around 2 pm on Monday. The magistrate granted the police remand of the accused till October 11, said station house officer (SHO) of Jandiala police station, Amolak Singh.

Till now, police have arrested four accused in the case. Earlier, on October 1, soon after the death of the STF constable, police had arrested Parwinder Singh and Rajandeep Singh.

28-year-old Gurdeep Singh, who was posted with STF, Jalandhar, was sent as decoy to nab some drug peddlers. However, the peddlers got suspicious and shot him dead. Police had said peddlers used the constable’s pistol, which fell on the ground during a scuffle, to shoot him dead.

According to police, Foreigner was the key accused who shot the constable dead. Foreigner and Rajandeep had fled to UP and were planning to flee to Nepal when a team of Amritsar rural police led by deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Gurinderbir Singh Sidhu, arrested them from Jaunpur railway station.

Police also recovered a .9 mm pistol from the house of one Harmandeep Singh. Maruti Baleno car used in the crime was also impounded.

