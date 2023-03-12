Stones pelted at Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat train again for fifth time

Another incident of stone pelting on Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express train has been reported from West Bengal over a month after a series of such incidents took place on the same train. According to Eastern Railway, the incident took place in Murshidabad district's Farakka in late evening on Saturday where window panes of a coach of the high-speed train were damaged.

Stone pelted at Vande Bharat train in Farakka.(ANI)

“This is a very unfortunate incident. It will be investigated,” chief public relations officer of Eastern Railway Kausik Mitra was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Similar incidents were reported in January where miscreants attacked the newly-launched Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express train. This is the fifth time that the train has been under attack and the third such incident in West Bengal. Earlier, the train was attacked in West Bengal, on the second day of its operation when stones were thrown at the two coaches of the train in Malda and the next day in Kishanganj. According to ANI, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) earlier informed stones were pelted on the train near Darjeeling's Phansidewa.

“Windows of coach C3 and C6 of Vande Bharat Express were found damaged due to stone pelting. It was found, windows were damaged near Phansidewa area in Darjeeling district when the train was moving towards New Jalpaiguri,” an RPF official had told ANI.

The train was again attacked when it was passing through Bihar's Katihar. The escort party of 22302 down Vande Bharat Express said passengers on berth no.70 in coach 6 informed them of stone pelting while crossing Dalkhola-Telta railway station. The spot comes under Balrampur in Katihar, Bihar, news agency ANI reported quoting a Bihar Railway Police Force official.

"Due to the stone pelting, one windowpane on the right side of coach C-6 was broken," the official added.

The train was flagged off by Prime minister Narendra Modi on December 30.

(With ANI inputs)

