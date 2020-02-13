Stray dogs: Amid tiff between residents and animal rights activists, MC prepares to rope in two more agencies for sterilisation

cities

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 23:02 IST

The Ghaziabad municipal corporation plans to rope in two more agencies for sterilising stray dogs and the proposal will be considered in the next board meeting of the corporation. The corporation officials said the decision has been taken in the wake of recent protests by residents of Krishna Shipra Vista in Indirapuram against the rise in cases of dog bite during the past one week.

The teams from administration, police and municipal corporation had carried out extensive meetings with protesting residents on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“During interaction with residents we felt the need for roping in two more agencies for sterilising stray dogs. The proposal for regulating the population of stray dogs will be put up in the upcoming board meeting. As per provisions, stray dogs cannot be relocated out of their area. At present, we have only one agency and felt that sterilisation of stray dogs must be stepped up. We provide Rs 500 for sterilisation of one stray dog besides providing two vehicles, shelter home and other facilities to the agency,” said Dr Anuj Singh, corporation’s veterinary and social welfare officer.

The police had filed two FIRs in connection with the recent protests and counter protests by residents and animal rights activists. “One FIR was filed by animal rights activists for alleged poisoning a stray dog while the residents registered an FIR against them at Indirapuram police station. The issue of stray dogs is to be taken up by administration and corporation officials,” said Anshu Jain, circle officer (Indirapuram).

The Krishna Shipra Vista highrise has 952 flats.

“There were two dogs which were sent for behavioural checkup. They become aggressive when they see people with sticks or when they are provoked. Since I am protecting the dogs, I was harassed by residents. There are 17 stray dogs in our society who are living here for 7 to 9 years now. All of them have been sterilised. Three other dogs are missing. According to animal birth control rules, the dogs cannot be relocated, but if it continues to show aggressive behaviour it can be relocated to shelter home,” said Medhavi Mishra, animal rights activist who lives in the highrise.

“I am being harassed as I lodged an FIR of a dog being poisoned in the society. My complaint to the police has not named any resident,” she added.

The Apartment Owners’ Association (AOA) of the highrise denied the allegations and said that their only concern is about the recent spurt in cases of dog bite. “There are many cases of dog bites in the colony. The dogs have become very aggressive since past couple of days. A seven-year-old girl was bitten by a dog in our society and later an eight-month pregnant woman fell down and sustained injuries during a dog bite incident. After the two incidents we launched a protest. The animal rights activists said we were spreading fake news. They had also given a police complaint alleging that a dog was poisoned and body disposed off. This is a baseless accusation,” said Amita Mahapatra, president of Krishna Shipra Vista AOA.

“After all this, residents went on a protest and sought help from the administration. We have also lodged an FIR. However, our problem has not been resolved as yet,” she said.