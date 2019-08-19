Students of Hisar govt school lodge protest over removal of science subject

cities

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 00:59 IST

Students of government senior secondary school at Prabhuwala village of Hisar district on Saturday locked the main gate of the school following the authorities’ decision to remove science stream. The students protested for more than five hours, prompting the block education officer, Kulbhushan Sharma, to reach the spot.

He gave a written assurance to the protesting students that he would take up the matter with local administration and education department. Heave police force was also deployed in front of the school to maintain law and order.

Students said more than 100 of them had opted for the science stream, but they were told to take admission in another school as the local administration and education department had removed the subject from the school.

BEO Sharma said soon after being informed about the protest, he reached the spot and pacified the students. “A written assurance has also been given to them that the matter would be taken up with the local administration and education department to work out a solution,” he added.

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 00:59 IST