Wednesday, Dec 04, 2019

Students, parents approach police against Rao College

cities Updated: Dec 04, 2019 20:47 IST
Ankita G Menon
Around 30 students from Rao Junior College and their parents visited Naupada police station on Wednesday and complained that as the college has not received the index number yet, the students are unable to fill HSC examination forms.

The parents were assured last week that the students will not suffer, however, with Thursday being the last day to submit the forms, students and parents panicked.

On Tuesday, the office of deputy director and the state board have stated that branches of Rao Junior College, whose students were unable to register for Class 12 exams, will not get their index number this year. The board had, however, said that students will be allowed to write their exams from other colleges

“They had approached the police station to lodge a complaint. We got in touch with the Maharashtra State Board immediately. They assured the parents and students that the students will be enrolled by Thursday 11am. With this assurance, the students left the police station,” said senior inspector, Naupada police station. “HSC is a very crucial exam and although the state board has given assurance we are worried that the students’ future will be affected,” said Renuka Srivastava, parent of a 17-year-old HSC student.

