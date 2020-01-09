Sun visible after two days, but does little to kill the chill

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 22:42 IST

New Delhi: The sun making its presence felt in Delhi on Thursday, after two days of cloudy weather and rain, did little to alleviate the effects of the icy winds blowing in from the snow-clad western Himalayan region. The mercury , needless to say, remained low.

The maximum temperature Thursday was recorded at 15 degrees Celsius, four degrees below normal. This was, however, nearly a notch up from the 14.5 degrees Celsius a day before. The minimum temperature was 8.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average. The average wind speed was 12-15kmph.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast colder days till the weekend.

As per the IMD, the normal day (maximum) temperature for this time of the year is 19.4 degrees Celsius and the minimum is 7 degrees Celsius.

“Cold northwesterly winds are blowing over Delhi after the recent snow, rainfall and hail activity in the western Himalayan region. This is primarily the reason for the chill during the day. Both day and night temperatures are likely to drop till at least January 11,” Kuldeep Srivastava, head, IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, said.

Srivastava said from January 12, the wind direction will change to south-westerly, which will result in a slight rise in the temperature. “Around that time, a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over south Pakistan and west Rajasthan. The winds will blow from land and, hence, the chill will go away. Also, this circulation is likely to induce light rainfall on January 13. There is also forecast of moderate to dense fog during January 12-13,” he said.

Meanwhile, the sun and high wind speed helped improve the air quality. Delhi’s overall air quality index (AQI), as recorded by the Central Pollution Control Board on a scale of 0 to 500, was 203 (poor category), as against Wednesday’s 266.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar), the current western disturbance and induced cyclonic circulation will help improve the AQI further.

“Air quality may dip slightly on January 12 because of a change in wind direction. However, it will improve thereafter owing to good wind and rain on January 13,” a senior Safar scientist said.