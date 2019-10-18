e-paper
Supporters protest, stop Dy CM from meeting Tiwari’s kin

  Updated: Oct 18, 2019 22:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Enraged over Hindu outfit leader Kamlesh Tiwari’s murder, locals including his supporters staged protest and blocked roads in Lucknow on Friday.

The agitators pelted government buses with stones and halted traffic for some time in Aminabad.

Tiwari’s supporters had gathered outside his office-cum-residence soon after the incident. As soon as the police reached, the people starting shouting slogans against the police and it took hours for the cops to control the situation.

Later, the protesters stopped deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma from meeting the victim’s kin.

The agitators said Tiwari had apprehended threat to his life and even tweeted about it. “But the police took it casually,” said Sanjit Tiwari, one of the protesters. He added, “The police could have averted his murder.”

Angry supporters also tried to force closure of Aminabad market. But they were pacified by the cops.

DGP OP Singh said, “There was small law and order problem soon after the incident, but the situation was brought under control.”

Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma said all the demands of the family will be met. “They will be given compensation as well as security. Besides, the police are working on nabbing the culprits,” he added.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 22:15 IST

