Home / Cities / Suspect killed nurse in Chandigarh hotel as she refused to marry him, say police

Suspect killed nurse in Chandigarh hotel as she refused to marry him, say police

Prime suspect Maninder Singh had complained to her brother about problems in the relationship as her family did not approve of him

cities Updated: Jan 02, 2020 14:45 IST
Shub Karman Dhaliwal
Policemen carry out investigations at a hotel in Chandigarh’s Industrial Area where a nurse’s body was found on December 31.(HT photo)
         

Chandigarh Sarabjit Kaur, a 27-year-old nurse working in a Mohali hospital, whose body was found in a hotel in Industrial Area, phase-2, here on Wednesday, was allegedly killed by prime suspect Maninder Singh because she refused to marry him, police investigations have revealed.

Maninder Singh, already a murder convict out on bail, had complained to Sarabjit’s brother about her refusal to marry him as her family disapproved of their relationship because they belonged to different castes, a police official investigating the matter said.

Sarabjit, working with Grecian Super Specialty Hospital in Sector 69, Mohali, was found lying on bed with her throat slit in a room in Hotel Sky. On a month’s leave for her brother’s wedding, she had also been pursuing a course from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

She had checked into the hotel with Maninder Singh, a 2010 murder case convict out on bail, on the evening of December 30.

A file photo of Maninder Singh, prime suspect in the murder of nurse Sarbjit Kaur in a Chandigarh hotel. ( HT Photo )

Hotel staff found Sarbjit’s body after opening the couple’s room when one answered calls for an estimated checkout time. “When a room service staffer, Sumit, knocked on the door of their room, nobody responded,” said Rajiv, the hotel manager. On opening the door with a master key, Sumit found the woman covered with a blanket with blood around her neck and raised an alarm.

Maninder Singh had also been arrested in 2010 for the murder of a woman he had a relationship with in Karnal, Nilambari Jagadale, senior superintendent of police (SSP), had said on Thursday. After challenging his conviction in the Punjab and Haryana high court he was out on bail and had, three months aqo, resigned from his job in Industrial area, Phase-1, she said.

