Ludhiana SI held with heroin had passed dope test earlier, STF launches inquiry

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 23:22 IST

With suspended SHO Amandeep Singh Gill admitting to have been taking intoxicants for long, the special task force (STF) are working to establish how his dope test, conducted by the civil hospital in January, returned negative results.

Amandeep Singh Gill had failed another test on February 20. (HT PHOTO)

The STF had arrested sub-inspector (SI) Gill and his aide Ajay Kumar on February 18 after recovering 10gm heroin from their possession. Gill is also accused of letting off five drug peddling suspects after taking a bribe of ₹40,000.

Inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge, STF Ludhiana, said Gill underwent a dope test in January for the renewal of his arms licence for a .12-bore rifle, which came out clean.

But, after his arrest, he took the same test again on February 20 and tested positive for drugs, raising questions over the authenticity of the previous dope test.

Singh said the STF will look into how the January report came out in his favour, even though he had been consuming intoxicants for long.

PROPERTY UNDER LENS

Meanwhile, the STF has initiated another investigation to look into properties owned by the inspector, who was the station house officer (SHO) at Division Number 2 police station, before being suspended. Police are investigating whether he purchased any property using drug or bribe money. They are also scanning his bank accounts for any irregularities.

SENT TO TWO-DAY CUSTODY

On Monday, the accused sub-inspector, his accomplice Ajay Kumar and dismissed head constable Balvir Singh were produced before a court that remanded them in two-day STF custody for interrogation.

The STF are also conducting raids for Guri, the tout who gave these cops information about drug peddling suspects. It was Guri, who according to Balvir, informed him about the five suspects, following which the latter arrested them and produced them before Gill at the Division Number 2 station.

Instead of registering a case for drug peddling, the SHO allegedly set them free in lieu of ₹40,000 bribe. The SI and Ajay Kumar are facing charges under Sections 21, 59 (2), 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act. The ₹40,000 bribe money has been already recovered from Ajay’s house.