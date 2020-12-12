Swachh Survekshan 2021: Ludhiana MC honours sanitation champions

cities

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 00:08 IST

A team of volunteers will be deployed alongside Buddha Nullah to stop people from throwing waste into the water body and will also spread awareness on the importance of keeping it clean, said mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu.

The mayor was speaking during the sanitation champion honour ceremony organised by the municipal corporation, under the Swachh Bharat Mission, on Friday. He honoured the winners of the competitions with certificates, trophies, and plants.

The competitions were held to motivate the residents to keep their premises and surroundings clean and to improve the ranking of the city in Swachh Survekshan 2021.

Swati Tiwana, joint commissioner, MC, said that competitions were conducted between hotels, educational institutes, resident welfare associations, hospitals, and government agencies, and awards were given based on the swachhta rankings.

Senior medical officer Amarjeet Kaur was honoured on the occasion. Swachh Bharat Mission nodal officer Ashwani Sahota’s team was also felicitated. Sweepers and sewer men were given the best-performing workers awards. Besides CSR to the best performing social workers, NGOs and self-help groups were also appreciated for their sanitation work.

Tiwana briefed the guests on the work done in the field of sanitation and encouraged them to increase their participation in the ‘Swachh Survey-2021’ to bring the city to the forefront.MC secretary Jasdev Singh Sekhon, corporation councilor Rashi Agarwal, chief sanitary inspector Jagjit Singh, Amir Singh Bajwa, Gurinder Singh, Baldev Singh besides, others were also present on the occasion.

EPFO office secures third position

The Employees Provident Fund Office (EPFO) ranked third in the listing under the government department category. Mayor Balkar Sandhu and MC joint commissioner Swati Tiwana felicitated the EPFO with a trophy and a certificate.

Brijmohan Singh, regional provident fund commissioner 2, Anil Jha, senior social security assistant, and Neha Arora, social security assistant, received the trophy and the certificate on behalf of the EPFO.

EPFO was honoured for ensuring proper segregation, disposal, and recycling of its office waste. Municipal corporation officials visited the office and checked the hygiene conditions and waste management in and around the premises. Blue and green dustbins for segregation of wet and dry waste were kept at various locations on the premises. Swachhta slogans, paintings, and graffiti are also displayed on the walls of the office to spread awareness about the importance of Swachhta among all stakeholders. As many as 72 participants took part in this programme under different categories.

Dheeraj Gupta, regional provident fund commissioner 1, expressed his jubilation on getting the award and assured that more efforts will be made to maintain the highest standards of Swachhta in and around the office and residential premises of EPFO employees.