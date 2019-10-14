Swiggy delivery boy dies as Mercedes hits bike in Mohali

cities

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 01:14 IST

A 26-year-old swiggy delivery boy was killed after a speeding Mercedes reportedly driven by a college student rammed into his motorcycle at Industrial Area, Phase 8, on Airport Road here at 4.30 am.

The car driver, Aakashdeep, aged 24, has been arrested.

The motorcyclist, Murli Singh, from Jammu, was working here for the last two years and had rented a place in Mataur.

Police said they were informed by a passerby about the accident and took Singh to the Civil Hospital at Phase 6 where doctors said he had died.

Investigations revealed that the Mercedes was being driven rashly. “The car driver was coming from Industrial Area Phase 8 while the Swiggy delivery boy was coming from the direction of Balongi. The car took a turn near the Cheema Boiler Chowk and collided with the two-wheeler,” police said.

Aakashdeep, a resident of Jalandhar, is a BA first year student, they added.

A case under section 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way), 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹50), 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Police station, Industrial Area, Mohali.

Police said the postmortem will be conducted on Monday. “The family of the deceased has been informed and they are on their way to the city. The body has been kept in the mortuary of the civil hospital.”

YOUNG LIVES AT RISK

Even as apps to deliver food gain popularity, a number of accidents have proved fatal for delivery boys, most of whom, in their 20s, are under constant pressure to make deliveries on time and at odd hours.

On September 11, Zomato boy Keshav Sharma, aged 20, was killed after his bike was hit by a crane near the under-construction Chandigarh-Kharar flyover.

On April 21, food delivery boy Jaspreet Sharma, also 20, was killed in Chandigarh after his two-wheeler was hit by an SUV.

On September 26, a 24-year-old student was killed while a Zomato delivery boy was injured after their motorcycles collided near the Nirwana Greens housing society in Kharar.

On September 17, a 25-year-old delivery boy, also working for Zomato, was killed in a road accident outside Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium, Mohali.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 01:14 IST