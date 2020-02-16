Taj city gears up for US President’s visit

cities

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 19:00 IST

AGRA Agra is bracing for the visit of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump who are likely to see the Taj Mahal on February 24 evening. They are expected to return to New Delhi around 6.30 pm the same day.

A five-tier security system will be in place in the city, with deployment of over 800 commandos.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to be in the city on February 18 to review preparations for the VVIP visit while Advance Teams from the US are expected to coordinate arrangements for Trump’s security, said officials.

The 15-km stretch from the Kheria airport to the Taj Mahal is being spruced up, cleared of encroachments and security points identified. Thousands of school children will greet the US President on the way. Special platforms will be readied for cultural pageants on the way, they said.

A senior district official said houses and shops along the way were being listed, along with hotels and guest houses. At 60-odd points, there will be roof-top security.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reviewed arrangements, along with chief minister Yogi Adityanath through video conferencing last Saturday.

“UP Police are geared up for the occasion when US President Donald Trump will visit the Taj Mahal along with First Lady Melania Trump on February 24. Ground work is being done and will be finalised in coordination with Advance Teams expected from the US ahead of the VVIP visit,” said A Satish Ganesh, inspector-general (Agra range).

“A security assessment has been made for requirement of force from nearby districts and has been sent to the police headquarters. The plan will be finalised after discussion with the Advance Team from US. The blueprint of security arrangements might be placed before the chief minister,” he said.

Advance Teams from US have already visited the city and taken stock of arrangements on the Kheria airport-Eastern gate of Taj Mahal route.

Officials led by commissioner (Agra division) Anil Kumar visited ‘Kalakriti’ – the venue for a special show on the Taj Mahal and its creator Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan – and took stock of arrangements here.

February 24 might have an impact on the Taj Mahotsav – the 10-day festival of art, craft and culture beginning from February 18 at Shilpgram (a kilometre east of Taj Mahal).

Reason: This time, the Mahotsav might not see any event on February 24 as the US President would be moving on the stretch towards the eastern gate of the Taj Mahal on that day.

Trump and his wife are expected to visit the Taj Mahal around 4pm on February 24. (Inputs from agency)