e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 31, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 31, 2019
Home / Cities / Tajpur Road mishap: Woman succumbs to injuries

Tajpur Road mishap: Woman succumbs to injuries

The accident had taken place on the night of December 26 when the couple was riding back home on a motorcycle and a speeding truck hit them from rear near the Octroi Post on Tajpur Road

cities Updated: Dec 30, 2019 23:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

  Three days after her husband was killed in the Tajpur Road mishap when a speeding truck had rammed into their motorcycle, Kulwinder Kaur, 48, who had sustained severe injuries in the accident, succumbed during medical treatment at a private hospital here on Monday. 

The accident had taken place on the night of December 26 when the couple was riding back home on a motorcycle and a speeding truck hit them from rear near the Octroi Post on Tajpur Road.

Kulwinder’s husband Amarjeet lost control over the bike and they fell on the road. The truck had mowed down Amarjeet while one of its tyres ran over Kulwinder’s legs. 

Amarjeet had died on the spot while Kulwinder was rushed to a hospital. Few passersby had chased the truck driver, who was trying to escape, for a kilometre and caught him. He was later handed over to the police. 

ASI Baldev Singh, investigating officer from Jamalpur police station, said the woman was undergoing treatment at a private hospital where she succumbed to injuries. Her body has been sent to the civil hospital for postmortem examination.

top news
Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat appointed first Chief of Defence Staff
Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat appointed first Chief of Defence Staff
Adityanath’s office tweets warning after Priyanka Gandhi’s remark on his saffron clothes
Adityanath’s office tweets warning after Priyanka Gandhi’s remark on his saffron clothes
Not demanded anything, says Raut who skipped Thackeray’s cabinet expansion
Not demanded anything, says Raut who skipped Thackeray’s cabinet expansion
5 political leaders detained for past 4 months released by J-K administration
5 political leaders detained for past 4 months released by J-K administration
Odisha IAS officer arrested for allegedly taking Rs 1 lakh bribe
Odisha IAS officer arrested for allegedly taking Rs 1 lakh bribe
Ajit Pawar back as Deputy CM, Aaditya becomes minister as Uddhav Thackeray expands cabinet
Ajit Pawar back as Deputy CM, Aaditya becomes minister as Uddhav Thackeray expands cabinet
Wisden announces T20I team of decade, no MS Dhoni, Kohli not captain
Wisden announces T20I team of decade, no MS Dhoni, Kohli not captain
Delhi’s homeless share their stories as they huddle up in shelter homes
Delhi’s homeless share their stories as they huddle up in shelter homes
trending topics
Anti-CAA protestDelhiSourav GangulyAmitabh BachchanAnti-defection law

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities