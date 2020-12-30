Tajpur Road mishap: Woman succumbs to injuries

cities

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 23:01 IST

Three days after her husband was killed in the Tajpur Road mishap when a speeding truck had rammed into their motorcycle, Kulwinder Kaur, 48, who had sustained severe injuries in the accident, succumbed during medical treatment at a private hospital here on Monday.

The accident had taken place on the night of December 26 when the couple was riding back home on a motorcycle and a speeding truck hit them from rear near the Octroi Post on Tajpur Road.

Kulwinder’s husband Amarjeet lost control over the bike and they fell on the road. The truck had mowed down Amarjeet while one of its tyres ran over Kulwinder’s legs.

Amarjeet had died on the spot while Kulwinder was rushed to a hospital. Few passersby had chased the truck driver, who was trying to escape, for a kilometre and caught him. He was later handed over to the police.

ASI Baldev Singh, investigating officer from Jamalpur police station, said the woman was undergoing treatment at a private hospital where she succumbed to injuries. Her body has been sent to the civil hospital for postmortem examination.