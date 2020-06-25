e-paper
Take action against illegal deforestation in Theog: MLA Singha to HP govt

Singha said a massive movement will be launched if the state government fails to take any action and if required the party will also take this matter to the court.

cities Updated: Jun 25, 2020 19:28 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Rakesh Singha
Rakesh Singha
         

Communist Party of India (CPI M) MLA Rakesh Singha on Thursday condemned illegal deforestation by forest mafia in Theog sub-division of Shimla district and demanded that the state government should conduct an investigation into the matter.

While addressing a press conference, Singha said a massive movement will be launched if the state government fails to take any action and if required the party will also take this matter to the court.

He said more than 500 trees have been cut in forests of Theog sub-division. “The mafia not only cuts the trees but also burns the forests in the name of planting more trees which is also a violation of the orders of Himachal Pradesh high court,” he added.

Singha said in July he and the locals will submit a memorandum to divisional forest officer demanding the forest area to be sealed until the matter is investigated.

