Take action against illegal pubs in Hauz Khas: HC

cities Updated: Feb 10, 2020 19:48 IST
HT Correspondent
New Delhi:

The Delhi High Court has directed various authorities, including the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), police and the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) to take action against illegal pubs, restaurants, bars, if any, being run in Hauz Khas.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said before taking action against the owner/person/occupier of the premises, adequate opportunity should be given to put forth their side of the story.

The court’s order came while disposing of a public interest litigation (PIL) by advocate Anuja Kapur, who had alleged that there are over 120 restaurants and pubs running in the area without any building plan approval or no objection certificates (NOC) from the authorities, including the fire department.

On February 6, the court said the petitioner had been heard at length on her plea seeking a direction or order to the authorities to ban illegal pubs and bars. However, it said no specific direction can be passed without hearing the affected parties.

It asked the authorities to look into the grievances of the petitioner and disposed of the plea.

