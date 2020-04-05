e-paper
Tarn Taran farmer hacked to death over old feud

Tarn Taran farmer hacked to death over old feud

cities Updated: Apr 05, 2020 00:19 IST
HT Correspondent
A 45-year-old man farmer allegedly hacked to death by old rivals in Naurangabad village, Sadar police said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Tejinder Singh of Naurangabad village.

The police have booked the accused –Rajbir Singh, Sarabjit Singh, Sukhraj Singh, Sukhdev Singh and Jaspal Singh of the same village – under sections 302 (murder), 148 (rioting dangerous weapons), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the IPC, and relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act.

In his police complaint, the victim’s son, Satnam Singh (20), said, “The accused had been keeping a grudge over a minor tussle that had taken place with my father on Diwali last year. On Friday evening, my father was standing at the threshold of our house when the accused came there and started abusing him. As an argument ensued, some of the accused hit my father on the head with sharp-edged weapons. Following this, my father fell unconscious on the ground and the accused fled.”

Tejinder was then rushed a hospital in Amritsar where the doctors declared him brought dead. He is survived by two sons and a wife.

Sadar police SHO Manoj Kumar said a hunt has been launched to arrest the accused.

