Tarn Taran man fakes car theft to evade repaying ₹8 lakh loan

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 22:57 IST

Police on Saturday said a man faked a car robbery at gunpoint so that he could evade repaying the ₹8-lakh loan he took for the vehicle.

On Friday, Valtoha police registered a case under Section 379B (theft by force) against unidentified persons on the complaint of Malkiat Singh of Kalsian village falling under Bhikhiwind sub-division.

In his complaint, Malkiat said he had taken a loan Mohindra Finance Company in Zira for purchasing a Maruti Suzuki Swift car a few months ago. Malkiat said when he was on his way to pay the loan instalment on Friday, six persons in two cars waylaid him near Dasuwal village. “They smashed windowpane of my car (PB-38-D-4959) and threatened me to come out. When I alighted, the accused pointed a gun at me and fled with the car. ₹1.7 lakh, which I withdrew from a bank that day, was also in the car,” he told the police.

Tarn Taran SSP Dhruv Dahiya said a probe team under the supervision of Valtoha station house officer Harchand Singh was formed. “The SHO visited the site and found no evidence of the robbery. When the case was probed thoroughly, we found that the complainant had not withdrawn money from his bank. It was corroborated by the bank branch manager,” said the SSP.

He said when Malkiat was questioned, he failed to prove his claim. “Later, Malkiat admitted that faked the robbery so he doesn’t have to repay the loan,” the SSP said, adding that they have recovered the car from Malkiat’s friend Gurlal Singh’s home in Dhual Kohna village. Gurlal was unaware about Malkiat’s plan, he said.

The SSP said they have taken Malkiat into the custody and action will be taken against him as per the law.