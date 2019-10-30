‘Technopark’ will deepen cooperation between industries and IIT-Kanpur: Institute director

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 22:28 IST

To boost the industry-academia collaboration, the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur is setting up ‘Technopark’ -- a zone where industries would be able to establish their research and development centres and tap into the institute’s infrastructure and intellectual leadership, said IIT-K director Professor Abhay Karandikar on Wednesday.

Work on the project has already begun and the institute hopes to have it fully functional within a few months.

“This initiative will deepen the interaction and cooperation between industries and IIT Kanpur. It will also contribute to the economic development of the nation by fostering innovation in critical sectors,” said Prof Karandikar.

He said the mission was to create a hub of R&D activities cutting across industrial sectors and enabling two-way flow of knowledge and resources. “Our aim is to foster industry-academia collaboration by co-developing cutting-edge technologies and creating knowledge-based wealth by leveraging the core competence of the institute,” he added.

The director said that the ‘Technopark’ would enable academicians, industrialists and entrepreneurs to connect, collaborate and create modern technological solutions for addressing the present and future challenges of the society. “Positioned uniquely within one of the country’s premier technology institutes, the Technopark opens the expansive science research ecosystem of IIT Kanpur for various industries,” he said.

IIT-K, one of the first Indian institutes of technology, will celebrate 60 years of its founding on November 2.

Union minister of human resource development Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will be the guest of honour at the special event that will celebrate the institute’s diamond jubilee.

“Fourteen distinguished alumni and institute fellows will also be felicitated at an award ceremony in acknowledgement of their achievements and contributions to both the IIT-K and the nation,” said Prof Karandikar.

Technopark is an independent, not-for-profit centre formed under the Companies Act, 2013, and supported by the IIT Kanpur.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 22:28 IST