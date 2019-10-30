e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 30, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 30, 2019

‘Technopark’ will deepen cooperation between industries and IIT-Kanpur: Institute director

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, is setting up ‘Technopark’ -- a zone where industries would be able to establish their research and development centres and tap into the institute’s infrastructure and intellectual leadership.

  Updated: Oct 30, 2019 22:28 IST
Rajeev Mullick
Rajeev Mullick
Work on the ‘Technopark’ project has already begun and the institute hopes to have it fully functional within a few months.
Work on the ‘Technopark’ project has already begun and the institute hopes to have it fully functional within a few months.(HT File)
         

To boost the industry-academia collaboration, the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur is setting up ‘Technopark’ -- a zone where industries would be able to establish their research and development centres and tap into the institute’s infrastructure and intellectual leadership, said IIT-K director Professor Abhay Karandikar on Wednesday.

Work on the project has already begun and the institute hopes to have it fully functional within a few months.

“This initiative will deepen the interaction and cooperation between industries and IIT Kanpur. It will also contribute to the economic development of the nation by fostering innovation in critical sectors,” said Prof Karandikar.

He said the mission was to create a hub of R&D activities cutting across industrial sectors and enabling two-way flow of knowledge and resources. “Our aim is to foster industry-academia collaboration by co-developing cutting-edge technologies and creating knowledge-based wealth by leveraging the core competence of the institute,” he added.

The director said that the ‘Technopark’ would enable academicians, industrialists and entrepreneurs to connect, collaborate and create modern technological solutions for addressing the present and future challenges of the society. “Positioned uniquely within one of the country’s premier technology institutes, the Technopark opens the expansive science research ecosystem of IIT Kanpur for various industries,” he said.

IIT-K, one of the first Indian institutes of technology, will celebrate 60 years of its founding on November 2.

Union minister of human resource development Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will be the guest of honour at the special event that will celebrate the institute’s diamond jubilee. 

“Fourteen distinguished alumni and institute fellows will also be felicitated at an award ceremony in acknowledgement of their achievements and contributions to both the IIT-K and the nation,” said Prof Karandikar.

Technopark is an independent, not-for-profit centre formed under the Companies Act, 2013, and supported by the IIT Kanpur.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 22:28 IST

top news
5 months on, Nitish Kumar party’s polite reminder to BJP on Cabinet berth
5 months on, Nitish Kumar party’s polite reminder to BJP on Cabinet berth
Brexit rows plunge UK into poll mode again on Dec 12
Brexit rows plunge UK into poll mode again on Dec 12
Considering proposal to drop Tipu Sultan from textbooks: BS Yediyurappa
Considering proposal to drop Tipu Sultan from textbooks: BS Yediyurappa
Imran Khan sends Navjot Sidhu special invite for Kartarpur corridor opening
Imran Khan sends Navjot Sidhu special invite for Kartarpur corridor opening
Elected BJP legislature party leader, Fadnavis puts timeframe to Sena talks
Elected BJP legislature party leader, Fadnavis puts timeframe to Sena talks
EU MPs may attend Parliament, speak in favour of government: Chidambaram
EU MPs may attend Parliament, speak in favour of government: Chidambaram
From midnight, Jammu and Kashmir transitions into two union territories
From midnight, Jammu and Kashmir transitions into two union territories
‘Situation complex, support Indian government’: EU MPs after J&K visit
‘Situation complex, support Indian government’: EU MPs after J&K visit
trending topics
SensexKashmirShakib Al HasanMaharashtraShah Rukh KhanHousefull 4 box office

don't miss

latest news

India News