Meerut , Uttar Pradesh Police booked a father and a stepmother in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old girl in Meerut district, police said on Wednesday.

Teenage girl allegedly murdered by father, stepmother in UP's Meerut; both detained

According to the police, the incident came to light after the girl's maternal uncle lodged a complaint alleging that the teenager had been killed by her father and stepmother.

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Additional Superintendent of Police Abhijeet Kumar said Kapil Bhardwaj, a resident of Gokuldham Society in the Bhavanpur area, had lost his first wife, Preeti, in 2017. The couple had two children, daughter Khushi, 17, alias Khushboo and son Radhe.

After his wife's death, Bhardwaj married Pinki, the officer said.

Police said the teenager died under suspicious circumstances on Monday night. It is alleged that Bhardwaj later took the body to Brajghat and performed the last rites without informing the girl's maternal relatives.

On Tuesday, Khushi's maternal uncle, Bhupendra Sharma, a resident of Hapur, received information about the incident over the phone and rushed to Meerut. He subsequently approached the police, accusing Bhardwaj and his second wife of murdering the girl.

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{{^usCountry}} Following the complaint, police launched an investigation and detained Bhardwaj. During questioning, the accused allegedly confessed to the crime, the ASP said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the complaint, police launched an investigation and detained Bhardwaj. During questioning, the accused allegedly confessed to the crime, the ASP said. {{/usCountry}}

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Police have also recovered an audio recording in which the teenager is purportedly heard telling her maternal aunt to take her away from the house, failing which "they would kill her".

A case under relevant sections, including murder, has been registered against both accused at Bhavanpur police station. The second wife has also been detained for questioning, police said.

Bhupendra Sharma has alleged that the girl had been subjected to harassment for several years. He also expressed suspicion over the death of his sister, Preeti. Further investigation is underway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.