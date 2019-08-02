Teenager shot dead by friend, police probe accidental firing, enmity

delhi

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 21:01 IST

A 16-year-old boy was killed after his friend of the same age allegedly fired a bullet from a countrymade pistol at a used car showroom in east Delhi’s Shakarpur Friday morning, police said.

The two were present in the showroom with their roommate, also aged around 16 years, when the firing took place around 10.30 am. They all worked as cleaners at the showroom

Police said they are probing if it was a case of accidental firing. They also learnt that there was an argument between the victim and the alleged suspect, during which the latter took out the pistol and fired.

The bullet hit the teenager’s neck and he died on the spot. Police said they were probing both angles.

A murder case was registered at the Shakarpur police station and the two boys, including the alleged juvenile accused, were caught. “The alleged suspect was apprehended on murder charges and the pistol was seized from the crime scene. We are trying to find how the boy procured the illegal weapon,” said joint commissioner of police (eastern range) Alok Kumar.

Police said they were questioning the boy to know why he had procured the firearm and took it to the showroom, where they worked as cleaners. Initially, they had told the police that they were chatting inside a room behind the shop when he accidentally fired the bullet.

Joint CP Kumar said the crime came to light after one Dinesh Chauhan, owner of a neighbouring shop, went to the Shakarpur police station and informed about the firing and gunshot injury to a teenager working there.

A police team reached there and found the boy’s body.

The three teenagers lived at a rented room in east Delhi’s Mandawali. The one who died belonged to Bihar. His family members have been informed about his death.

A police officer said the suspect told investigators that he found the pistol in a car parked in the shop for sale. “He may be lying. We are verifying his claims and are questioning the shop owner,” the officer added.

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 20:57 IST