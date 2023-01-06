Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Telangana IT minister K T Rama Rao meets Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Published on Jan 06, 2023 05:39 PM IST

During his ongoing visit to India, Nadella had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also attended the 'Microsoft Future Ready Technology Summit' in Bengaluru.

Telangana minister K T Rama Rao met with Microsoft Executive Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella on Friday.
PTI | Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao on Friday met with Microsoft Executive Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella here and the two discussed business and biriyani.

"Good start to the day when two Hyderabadis get to catch up @satyanadella. We chatted about Business & Biryani," Rama Rao tweeted, and posted a couple of pictures of the meeting.

Other information about Nadella's visit to Hyderabad, understood to be personal, were not immediately available.

Speaking at the Bengaluru summit, he had talked about his light-hearted ChatGPT (popular AI-enabled software) conversation and said, as a Hyderabadi, his intelligence cannot be insulted by saying Biriyani is a South Indian tiffin. ChatGPT had categorised biriyani as tiffin item.

Nadella had studied at the Hyderabad Public School (HPS).

