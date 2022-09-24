‘Don’t spy…': Satya Nadella coins ‘productivity paranoia’ amid moonlighting row

The moonlighting debate in India's corporate circles refuses to die down. It actually escalated with technology giant Wipro sacking 300 employees for taking up second jobs after moonlighting. Amid the widespread moonlighting debate, Microsoft chief executive officer Satya Nadella has coined a fresh term called ‘Productivity Paranoia’.



According to a survey on corporate attitudes by Microsoft, it has been found that 85 per cent of managers are worrying that they can't tell if employees are getting enough work done, while 87 per cent of the workers say that the productivity is fine, Bloomberg reported.



The managers' fear about ‘idle workers’ are creating ‘productivity paranoia’ according to Nadella, leading to acts like spying on the employees. The survey revealed interesting insights into the environment in the workplaces in the pandemic era. “Leaders think their employees are not productive, whereas employees think they are being productive and in many cases even feel burnt out,” the tech CEO said, adding that there is a need to bridge this paradox in this new world of hybrid work.



1. The survey involved 20,000 people across 11 countries and aimed to track trends and adjust its technology to fit the needs of the customers.



2. According to the Microsoft survey, there is a disconnect between the managers and the workers working with them. The tech giant has been offering tools like Viva employee experience software. The software has more than a crore active monthly users at organisations like PayPal and Unliever PLC.



3. The survey found that these communication tools had put bosses in closer contact with their employees. However, Microsoft said workplace surveillance is not the answer to boosting productivity.

4. In 2020, Microsoft changed its Productivity Score feature, leading to complaints that it made easy for the company to snoop on the workers, Bloomberg reported.

5. The trends like mass quitting seems to have dwindled. The 'Great Reshuffle' also known as ‘Great Resignation’ has slowed down. According to report, two per cent of jobs on LinkedIn were listed as remote before pandemic. Now, the number that went up to 20 per cent by March 2022, has again come down to 15 per cent.

