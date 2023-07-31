Amid heavy rain, Godavari river flows above danger mark in Telangana, warning issued

Amid the heavy rainfalls across Telangana, the Godavari river water level crossed the danger mark in the Bhadrachalam town of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Saturday, prompting district authorities to issue an alert.

An area is seen submerged in the floodwaters of the swollen Godavari River in the temple town of Bhadrachalam, Saturday.(PTI)

According to officials, the water level in the Godavari river in Bhadrachalam stands at 56 ft. "Godavari water level at 56 feet. Ready to overcome any situation even if the water level rises upto 60 feet," the district officials said.

Officials added that relief operations are being undertaken in the villages here and all district officials are on high alert.

Speaking to ANI Bhadrachalam RDO Madhavi on Saturday said, "Yesterday night at around 8:40 PM we issued a third warning level. Today, the Godavari water level reached 56 feet at 10:00 PM. We are prepared to overcome the situation even if Godavari flow comes up to 60 feet. Due to the overflowing water of SRSB, the Godavari level is rising slowly. We have already arranged rehabilitation centres, NDRF teams, and sectoral offices and all are coordinating with Panchayati Raj, Irrigation and others."

Bhadrachalam officials on alert

All departments are coordinating. We are ready to face and overcome any situation. All Bhadrachalam officials are on alert and ready. The Collector is also giving regular instructions on how to overcome the situation. Today, Minister Ajay along with Collector and other officials visited the Godavari River, observed the water levels and also did an aerial survey, added the Bhadrachalam RDO.

Also Read: Telangana records highest ever rainfall in a single day as state battles floods

While speaking about the rising water level of River Godavari in Telangana's Bhadrachalam as a result of incessant rainfall, Bhadradri Kothagudem District Collector Priyanka Ala on July 27 said, "About 27 colonies and villages have been evacuated. A total of 790 families, consisting of 2321 members have been evacuated so far. We have taken up rescue operations and it is continuing since last night."

80 tourists rescued from waterfalls

A team of the National Disaster Response Force rescued 80 tourists early Thursday who were stuck in the Muthyala Dhara waterfalls in Mulugu district after the water flow increased a day earlier.

Police said all the tourists were in good health and the rescue operation that was started overnight has been completed.

"Rescue work has been completed. A total of 80 stranded tourists have been rescued from the Mutyala Dhara waterfall. We verified with every group and no one is left behind now. They have been given water and medical services. One boy got a minor scorpion bite and he has been treated. 90 per cent of tourists' health is fine," said, Gaush Alam, Superintendent of Police, Mulugu.

Mulugu SP, PRO shared a video showing tourists being provided medical services and other food essentials.

Earlier, SP said that they spoke with the tourists over mobile and suggested they stay away from the water stream and save battery life.

Besides, NDRF, District Disaster Response Force along with local police were part of the rescue operation.

The Indian Meteorological Department on Monday issued a red alert for Telangana from July 25-27 and predicted heavy rainfall in the state.

The flood-like situation was witnessed in many parts of Telangana's Mahabubabad district on Wednesday following heavy rainfall.

