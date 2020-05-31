Thane civic body staffer dies of Covid-19 on the day he was to retire

cities

Updated: May 31, 2020 00:07 IST

A 58-year-old assistant tax inspector of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) died due to Covid-19 on Saturday – the same day he was about to retire from service. This is the first coronavirus death of an employee reported in the Thane civic body.

The tax inspector was posted at quarantine centres in Bhayandar Pada on Ghodbunder Road and contracted the virus from the area, TMC officials said. On May 18, he was tested positive and admitted to Horizon Prime Hospital. “The assistant tax inspector was discharged from the hospital last week after recovery. But he was admitted again after two days, as his health deteriorated. He also suffered from diabetes, hypertension and asthma and was on ventilator. His wife and two sons were also hospitalised after being tested positive, but they recovered after treatment,” said Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of TMC.

The assistant tax inspector’s colleague from Majiwada Manpada ward said he was looking forward to retirement. “He was proficient in his work and achieved 108% target of tax collection. This year too, he was aiming to meet a target of 102%. He was among the list of 64 employees who were to retire today and was looking forward to life after retirement. We never thought he will not make it,” his colleague said.

The Municipal Labour Union alleged that most staffers above 55 years are on Covid duty despite suffering from comorbidities. “The assistant tax inspector reached retirement age and had several health conditions. Why was he then posted at a quarantine centre despite being in the high-risk category?” Ravi Rao, president of union said.