Thane: Man arrested for flashing college student

The Shrinagar police have arrested a man for flashing a 22-year-old college student in broad daylight on Wednesday in Thane.

The accused Ajay Raju Vane, 28, is a Bhandup resident, working with a private firm, said the police.

Senior police inspector from Shrinagar police station, Sulbha Patil said, “The student was walking back home from a bank located at Shrinagar, Thane. Vane was standing near a truck. On seeing the woman, he called her out . When she turned back to check who it was, he flashed her.”

“The woman got scared and cried for help. Vane was then beaten up by some passers-by who gathered after hearing the woman’s cry for help. The locals also handed Vane to the police. The police charged him under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He was produced in the court, where he was granted a bail,” the officer said.