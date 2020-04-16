e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
Thane residents consult doctor through video call

cities Updated: Apr 16, 2020 20:38 IST
Ankita G Menon
More than 100 people have consulted doctors through video calls in Thane through Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) DigiThane app since it was launched on Monday.

The Indian Medical Association, Thane branch, has prepared a list of doctors who will be available for video calls. Around 40 doctors are available for this service.

TMC chief Vijay Singhal said, “We had started doctors-on-call facility and got a huge response. So, we decided to start the video call facility. We have prepared a list of doctors -- general practitioners, diabetologists, neuro surgeons and gynecologists. People will not have to venture out and will get treated at their homes.”

This is a free service and residents have to log on to www.touchbase.live from their phone or laptop. This service will be available online till June 30.

