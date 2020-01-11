Thane’s only MIEB school awaits nod for admission

cities

In Thane district, Khardi School No. 1 (Zilla Parishad) in Shahapur is the only school that follows the Maharashtra International Education Board (MIEB) curriculum, but the school is currently awaiting the state government’s nod to initiate admission process for the upcoming academic year.

Maharashtra is the first state to introduce its own state level curriculum at par with international boards. However the board — brainchild of former state education minister Vinod Tawde — is yet to begin the admissions process for academic year 2020-21.

“It is the education minister who heads the governing body of MIEB. It is now in the hands of the new education minister to decide the feasibility of MIEB. In addition, some officers, who deal with MIEB at the state education department, are on deputation basis and their tenures will soon come to an end. All decisions related to MIEB is currently put on hold,” said an officer from the state education department.

Sudhir Bhoir, principal, Khardi School No. 1, said, “There are various initiatives that we have taken to improve the infrastructure and the facilities within the School. We aim at improving the standard of education as we are located in an adivasi taluka.”

“We are keen on ensuring that the school comes up, as it will make way for better opportunities for the future generation. The gram panchayat, teachers, villagers and parents have taken efforts to ensure the school gets this status. With the help of locals, a 5-acre plot has been donated to the school to build new premises which will have classes under MIEB curriculum. A proposal to construct a building at a cost of ₹50 crore has been put forward, and we are looking at Corporate Social Responsibility contribution for this initiative,” he added.

The students, parents and faculty at Khardi School No. 1 worked hard towards getting MIEB curriculum for this school. In fact, they have started teaching higher classes on the basis of the MIEB board and teachers are also receiving training for the same.

About Khardi School No. 1

Established in 1865, Khardi Marathi Vidyalaya is a British-era school. Since 1962, it has been inducted as part of the Thane Zilla Parishad.

Pre-primary section has 180 students while Class 1 to 4 has 230 students.

This year onwards, the school is set to start operating under MIEB curriculum for pre-primary to Class 4.

The school has already started teaching higher classes on the basis of the MIEB board and teachers.

However, they are currently functioning from the old single-floor structure.

With the help of locals, a 5-acre plot has been donated to the school for free to build new premises which will house classes running under MIEB curriculum.

A proposal to construct a building, that will provide all facilities, at a cost of ₹50 crore has been put forward.