Thieves steal ₹9.3 lakh by hacking ATM in Amritsar

cities

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 01:23 IST

Some unidentified miscreants decamped with ₹9.39 lakh after hacking an automated teller machine (ATM) of Punjab and Sind Bank (PSB) on GT Road near Putligar here.

The police said miscreants stole the cash allegedly after hacking the password of the ATM on Saturday, but the incident came to light on Monday.

Police have registered a case under Sections 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Gate Hakima police station on the complaint of the bank manager, Pawan Sharma.

“On Monday, bank’s sweeper informed us about the incident. When we checked, we found that ₹9.39 lakh was missing from the ATM. The cash was looted after hacking password of the ATM,” said Pawan Sharma.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP-city 1) Jagjit Singh Walia said during preliminary investigation, it was found that the entire staff of the bank knew the ATM’s password.

“It was also negligence on the part of the bank officials. We are examining the footages of the closed circuit television (CCTV) installed in and outside the ATM to ascertain the identity of the accused,” he said.

This is the second incident of ATM hacking in the holy city. Earlier, the city police had arrested a Romanian national for installing a skimming machine at the ATM of the same bank at Safipura locality on August 3. Police had said the accused identified as Oprea Marius had installed skimming machine and pin-hole cameras at the ATM. Skimming is a fraud in which debit card information is stolen with the help of skimming devices, miniature cameras and duplicate keypads in ATMs. The data is transferred onto plastic cloning cards with magnetic strips.

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 01:23 IST