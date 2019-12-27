This gang of burglars stole cash and gold worth R1.5 crore, CCTV footage gave them away

cities

A gang of burglars who allegedly stole cash and gold worth R1.5 crore from a house in west Delhi’s Naraina earlier this month had distributed the booty among themselves on railway tracks in broad daylight soon after the crime.

“After distributing the $40,000 and INR 23.85 lakh cash equally among themselves, the four suspects used iron cutters to break the gold bricks and biscuits into small pieces to distribute between them,” said a senior police officer based on the interrogation of two suspects nabbed for the crime.

The distribution of the booty had happened on the railway tracks near Delhi Cantonment railway station.

The burglary happened at a businessman’s home in Naraina on December 9 while he was away in China. On December 11, his neighbour had found his door left ajar and realised his almirah had been ransacked.

“The businessman had covered his house well with CCTV cameras. That helped us identify the suspects,” said the investigator.

The police soon realised this gang belonged to Ajmer. “In Ajmer, members of this gang live in good houses. But when they come to commit burglaries in Delhi, they stay under flyovers and pose as labourers while looking for houses locked from outside,” said the officer.

When the police nabbed two suspects, they could recover gold and cash worth only R28 lakh, said Deepak Purohit, deputy commissioner of police (west), adding efforts were on to nab the remaining suspects and recover the rest of the booty from them.

The other investigator attributed the low recovery to an unusual situation.

“When we caught one of the suspects, he alleged that he had kept his share of the booty at his home, but his wife collected all the stolen gold and most of the cash and escaped with her boyfriend. While we have found out about the alleged boyfriend, we are trying to ascertain whether the story is true or false,” said the officer.

A police team continues to camp in Rajasthan to nab the runaway couple and the other suspected burglars.

The big burglary and subsequent breakthrough comes in the wake of a revelation by the police that another man in north-east Delhi’s Nand Nagri had turned a man worth crores, allegedly just by burgling houses. That suspected burglar was found to be holding assets worth at least Rs 2.25 crore, including Rs 27 lakh in cash.