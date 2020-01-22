e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020
Home / Cities / Thousands of schoolgirls undergo self development training in Sangli

Thousands of schoolgirls undergo self development training in Sangli

cities Updated: Jan 22, 2020 21:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

At least 5,000 high school female students (Class 8-12) gathered in Sangli district of Maharashtra to conclude a four-day training programme on self development on Wednesday.

The programme, Smart Girl, aims at helping girls start a conversation about issues faced by them like household abuse, eve teasing, awareness about good touch and bad touch, among others.

“I hope these lessons are taught to the boys as effectively as they were taught to us,” said a 15-year-old Class 10 student who was a part of the programme.

The training programme was conducted by 80 trainers for girls from several Sangli schools. The trainers belong to the Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana, a registered non-governmental organisation run by a Jain community leader Shantilal Muttha.

“The trainers informed me that the girls participated in the programme and one girl even came up with a question pertaining to a family problem,” said SP Khade, head mistress of Rajmati Patil Girls High School and Junior College.

“During a training session about good touch and bad touch, a girl came up and said that she had experienced bad touch from a family member, but was afraid of telling her mother fearing that she may not believe her. We encouraged her to stand her ground and tell her mother,” said Savita Sutar, a trainer and researcher.

“During the session on social awareness, my mind instinctively remembered an incident I had witnessed. While I was walking home, I had come across a man trying to strangle a woman to death. I froze and did not know what to do. Now, I know that my instinct should be to save the girl,” said a 15-year-old student of Class 9.

“The initiative will be recorded in the India Book of Records as the largest self development training session for adolescent girls,” said Rajendra Lunkad, national president of BJS.

The India Book of Records appointed Kushal Sachan as an adjudicator of the attempted record. The one-day training was held in conclusion of a 16-hour course taught over a span of four days, according to BJS officials.

“The ‘Smart Girl’ tracking initiative is held by trainers. We made WhatsApp groups of the trainers who sent pictures of the training sessions and the location of the training. That is how we verified the training sessions,” said Sachan.

The criteria for registration of the record included provision of raw video and photographs, two witness statements, and an affidavit from the claimant.

top news
‘No role for a third party’: India on Trump’s 7th Kashmir mediation offer
‘No role for a third party’: India on Trump’s 7th Kashmir mediation offer
‘No one can touch you’: Rajnath Singh assures Muslims at pro-CAA rally
‘No one can touch you’: Rajnath Singh assures Muslims at pro-CAA rally
Tamil Nadu cops bust IS module, arrest three for recruitment, fund raising
Tamil Nadu cops bust IS module, arrest three for recruitment, fund raising
CJI Bobde takes note of overcrowded, noisy courtrooms; bats for corrective measures
CJI Bobde takes note of overcrowded, noisy courtrooms; bats for corrective measures
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
Worst against any side: Massive problem for India ahead of NZ series
Worst against any side: Massive problem for India ahead of NZ series
Anupam Kher fires back at Naseeruddin Shah in video message
Anupam Kher fires back at Naseeruddin Shah in video message
‘Misinformation’: JNU VC on RTI controversy over server room vandalism case
‘Misinformation’: JNU VC on RTI controversy over server room vandalism case
trending topics
WhatsApp Dark ModeDonald TrumpPrashant KishorCitizenship actSamsung Galaxy S20 SaleCBSE 12th Exam TipsAlia BhattDeepika Padukone

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities