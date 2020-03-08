e-paper
Home / Cities / Three arrested for Bhiwandi man’s murder

Three arrested for Bhiwandi man’s murder

cities Updated: Mar 08, 2020 23:42 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Bhoiwada police have arrested three men for allegedly killing a 31-year-old man from Bhiwandi by slitting his throat on Saturday early morning.

The man Tulsiram Chavan, labour, who is a resident of Banjarpada, Bhiwandi, was found dead with his throat slit at 7.30am.

All three arrested accused Ramesh Rathod,28, Sanjaykumar Harijan,25, and Sanjay Pawar,35, are residents of Bhiwandi.

Followed by the incident the Bhoiwada police registered a case under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of Indian Penal Code (IPC). “The three accused had planned and killed Chavan because of some personal dispute. They have confessed to the crime,” said an officer.

The police said Chavan lived alone after the death of his parents. His sibling, who had come to stay with him, died on February 2 this year.

