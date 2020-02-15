e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Three from fake job portal cheat doctor of ₹1.34L

Three from fake job portal cheat doctor of ₹1.34L

cities Updated: Feb 15, 2020 00:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A 26-year-old doctor was cheated of ₹1.34 lakh in an online job racket after three people, claiming to be from a recruitment agency offered her a job in a well-known hospital in May last year.

The doctor, Pratiksha Junghare, had uploaded her résumé on a job portal after which she received a call from a woman in May 2019. The woman identified herself as Shweta Singh and offered her a job of a medical administrator at a hospital in Vashi.

“Singh told me that she is calling from Dice Recruitment agency and to get the job, I need to register on their agency. I paid ₹1,500 for the ‘registration’. Next day, someone named Mahek Gupta called me and asked me to pay ₹11,200 to initiate the hiring process,” Junghare told the police in her complaint.

Over the next few days, the accused made her pay towards insurance and training. The accused also sent her an offer letter and agreement from an email ID which appeared to be an official ID of the hospital. A man named Rajiv Mittal claiming to be a manager of the hospital asked her to pay ₹43,500 for opening a savings account and promised it is the final payment.

A few days later, the man called her again and wanted ₹62,000 as HR donation. Junghare told him she is not interested in the job and wanted a refund of her payments. The trio switched off their phones.

“Junghare had submitted a complaint at the cyber cell. Following investigations, a case of cheating was registered against the trio on Thursday,” said an officer from Kopar Khairane police station.

top news
Ahmedabad preps for 22km Trump-Modi roadshow, 50k people to line up along route
Ahmedabad preps for 22km Trump-Modi roadshow, 50k people to line up along route
Tributes, political barbs mark one year of Pulwama
Tributes, political barbs mark one year of Pulwama
‘Bookie’ Sanjeev Chawla throws a googly, high court sends him to Tihar
‘Bookie’ Sanjeev Chawla throws a googly, high court sends him to Tihar
Govt directs telcos to pay Rs 1.5 lakh crore after Supreme Court rebuke
Govt directs telcos to pay Rs 1.5 lakh crore after Supreme Court rebuke
President Kovind appoints Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi’s CM, 6 other ministers
President Kovind appoints Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi’s CM, 6 other ministers
‘SRK started running around Eden’: Akhtar on his KKR debut
‘SRK started running around Eden’: Akhtar on his KKR debut
EU calls for remaining restrictions in Kashmir to be ‘lifted swiftly’
EU calls for remaining restrictions in Kashmir to be ‘lifted swiftly’
‘He’s here to stay’: Shastri backs young batsman ahead of Tests
‘He’s here to stay’: Shastri backs young batsman ahead of Tests
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities