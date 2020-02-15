Three from fake job portal cheat doctor of ₹1.34L

cities

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 00:31 IST

A 26-year-old doctor was cheated of ₹1.34 lakh in an online job racket after three people, claiming to be from a recruitment agency offered her a job in a well-known hospital in May last year.

The doctor, Pratiksha Junghare, had uploaded her résumé on a job portal after which she received a call from a woman in May 2019. The woman identified herself as Shweta Singh and offered her a job of a medical administrator at a hospital in Vashi.

“Singh told me that she is calling from Dice Recruitment agency and to get the job, I need to register on their agency. I paid ₹1,500 for the ‘registration’. Next day, someone named Mahek Gupta called me and asked me to pay ₹11,200 to initiate the hiring process,” Junghare told the police in her complaint.

Over the next few days, the accused made her pay towards insurance and training. The accused also sent her an offer letter and agreement from an email ID which appeared to be an official ID of the hospital. A man named Rajiv Mittal claiming to be a manager of the hospital asked her to pay ₹43,500 for opening a savings account and promised it is the final payment.

A few days later, the man called her again and wanted ₹62,000 as HR donation. Junghare told him she is not interested in the job and wanted a refund of her payments. The trio switched off their phones.

“Junghare had submitted a complaint at the cyber cell. Following investigations, a case of cheating was registered against the trio on Thursday,” said an officer from Kopar Khairane police station.