Three history-sheeters held; 5 weapons, 2 stolen cars recovered

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 23:18 IST

Rural police on Sunday have arrested three persons and recovered one revolver, four pistol, 48 cartridges and 2 cars from their possession at Canal Bridge in Adampur. The gang was on their way to loot a businessman, police said.

Accused have been identified as Pardeep Sharma of Alawalpur in Jalandhar and Gopal Singh of Mohalla Jattan and Jaswinder Singh of Beas Pind, both in Adampur.

Pardeep is facing 11 criminal cases and Gopal has been booked thrice, including in a murder case, while Jaswinder is facing three cases of robbery and looting.

Addressing the press conference, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Navjot Singh Mahal said that acting on a tip-off, a police team deployed naka at Canal Bridge in Adampur.

During the checking, cops signalled a Ford Figo car coming from Alawalpur side but they tried to escape. The police team, however, managed to nab them due to barricading, SSP said, adding that during the search five weapons, including a Brazil made pistol, with live cartridges were recovered from them.

He said Pardeep and Gopal had murdered one Manvir Singh of Daulatpur in 2012. Both were awarded life term in jail. Gopal was out on 44-day parole from Nabha Jail from October 15 last year, however, he did not report back to jail. Similarly, Pardeep had to report back to jail on January 30.

During the preliminary investigation, the arrested persons revealed that on January 20, they had robbed a brick kiln owner of his Creta car at gun point on Alawalpur Road near village Gol, which was also recovered by the police, said SSP.

“Accused have also confessed of killing two Adampur-based residents. Further investigation is on into the case,” Mahal said.

A case under Section 399 (dacoity), 401 (punishment for belonging to gang of thieves) of IPC and 25-54-59 the Arms Act was registered at Adampur police station.