e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 14, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 15, 2019
Home / Cities

Three killed, three others injured as car falls into gorge in Hamirpur

cities Updated: Dec 14, 2019 22:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Hamirpur
Hindustantimes
         

Three persons were killed and three others were injured when a private Maruti car careened off the road and fell into a gorge, about 300 feet deep, near Jhokhar village of the district on Friday night. The six had gone to Jwalamukhi to attend a wedding.

Hamirpur superintendent of police (SP) Arjit Sen Thakur said on Friday night that the vehicle was returning from Jawalamukhi when the accident took place.

The deceased have been identified as Asha Devi, 55, Meena Kumari, 23, and Bhumi Chand, 20.

He added that on being informed about the accident, the police and home guards reached the spot to extricate the bodies from the gorge. The police and the home guard agencies had a tough time dealing with the situation as it had been raining heavily in the area throughout the day.

The injured have been admitted to Tounidevi hospital for treatment, the SP said.

top news
Cong, Centre spar on citizenship act, protests claim another life
Cong, Centre spar on citizenship act, protests claim another life
Days after Unnao case, another UP woman’s kin claim she was raped, set afire
Days after Unnao case, another UP woman’s kin claim she was raped, set afire
3 killed in fire at four-storey residential building in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh
3 killed in fire at four-storey residential building in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh
‘Savarkar nation’s idol, no compromise on it’: Sena after Rahul barb
‘Savarkar nation’s idol, no compromise on it’: Sena after Rahul barb
10-year-old girl kills classmate in Rajasthan after tiff over pen: Cops
10-year-old girl kills classmate in Rajasthan after tiff over pen: Cops
The Body movie review: Rishi-Emraan’s film lacks depth
The Body movie review: Rishi-Emraan’s film lacks depth
‘Don’t think he is too keen ’: Ravi Shastri talks about MS Dhoni
‘Don’t think he is too keen ’: Ravi Shastri talks about MS Dhoni
Rahul’s ‘Parivar Bachao’ rally, not ‘Bharat Bachao’: Prakash Javadekar
Rahul’s ‘Parivar Bachao’ rally, not ‘Bharat Bachao’: Prakash Javadekar
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities