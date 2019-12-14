Three killed, three others injured as car falls into gorge in Hamirpur

cities

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 22:43 IST

Three persons were killed and three others were injured when a private Maruti car careened off the road and fell into a gorge, about 300 feet deep, near Jhokhar village of the district on Friday night. The six had gone to Jwalamukhi to attend a wedding.

Hamirpur superintendent of police (SP) Arjit Sen Thakur said on Friday night that the vehicle was returning from Jawalamukhi when the accident took place.

The deceased have been identified as Asha Devi, 55, Meena Kumari, 23, and Bhumi Chand, 20.

He added that on being informed about the accident, the police and home guards reached the spot to extricate the bodies from the gorge. The police and the home guard agencies had a tough time dealing with the situation as it had been raining heavily in the area throughout the day.

The injured have been admitted to Tounidevi hospital for treatment, the SP said.