Three killed, two hurt in Shimla road mishap

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 22:19 IST

Three people were killed and two sustained injuries in a road accident in Chopal sub-division of Himachal’s Shimla district on Wednesday.

The accident took place around 9.30am on the Sarahan-Dabas road near Bholanu in Chopal when the driver lost control of the vehicle (HP 85 0418) and the vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a 500m gorge.

The deceased were identified as Jaget Singh, 50, Balbir, 42 and Jagat Singh, 45, all residents of Shillai Tehsil, Sirmaur.

The injured, Sunil, 30 and Atter Singh, 40, residents of Shillai Tehsil, are undergoing treatment at Chopal civil hospital. They were on their way to Shillai from Chopal.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and recovered the bodies and rescued the injured. Deputy superintendent of police Pramod Shukla confirmed the incident and said the case is being investigated by the police.