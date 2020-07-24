Three more Covid care centres to be set up in Ambala district

cities

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 18:20 IST

Amid surge in virus cases, the Ambala administration has decided that the four blocks of the district will have their own Covid care centres.

Civil surgeon Dr Kuldeep Singh said, “Three new Covid care centres will come up in Barara, Ambala city and Ambala Cantonment. We already have a centre in Naraingarh’s Bhurewala village. These centres will cater to asymptomatic or patients with mild symptoms.”

At a meeting convened here on Friday, deputy commissioner (DC) Ashok Kumar Sharma asked the SDMs of all four blocks to look for places that can be used as Covid care centres. The DC also asked the civil surgeon to ensure that positive report of a patient reaches the concerned SDM, SMO and PMO from the laboratory so that rapid medical action can be implemented to prevent the spread of virus.

“In case of a sudden increase in positive cases, the SDM can also stop activities in the particular area and resume it accordingly. The municipal corporation authorities also have to challan those not wearing masks especially in the cloth market areas,” he added.

As per the official figures of the health department, the district has reported 321 infections in last one week (till Friday evening) and the total number of positive cases has almost reached 1,200 mark. However, there are only 239 active cases in the district at present.