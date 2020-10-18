e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Three more Covid deaths in Himachal, 170 test positive

Three more Covid deaths in Himachal, 170 test positive

Of the new cases, 40 were reported in Mandi, 30 in Shimla, 23 in Kangra, 17 in Hamirpur, 14 in Kullu, 12 each in Bilaspur and Una, eight in Chamba and seven each in Solan and Sirmaur.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 21:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dharamshala
         

Himachal Pradesh on Sunday recorded 170 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking the state’s tally to 18,967.

Besides this, the death toll mounted to 263 as three patients succumbed to the contagion in Shimla, Kullu and Hamirpur districts respectively.

Of the new cases, 40 were reported in Mandi, 30 in Shimla, 23 in Kangra, 17 in Hamirpur, 14 in Kullu, 12 each in Bilaspur and Una, eight in Chamba and seven each in Solan and Sirmaur.

There are 2,630 active cases in the state.

Solan remains the worst-hit district with 3,441 total cases and is followed by Kangra where 2,786 people have been infected till date. Mandi has 2,405 cases, Sirmaur 2,100, Shimla 1,966, Una 1,473, Bilaspur 1,127, Hamirpur 1,094, Chamba 1,034, Kullu 1,018, Lahaul-Spiti 286 and Kinnaur 237.

Recoveries cross 16k-mark

Recoveries in the hill-state crossed the 16,000-mark on Sunday. Till date, 16,040 people have been cured with 217 people having recovered on Sunday.

The recovery rate was 84.56%.So far, 3,25,526 tests — over 47,000 tests per million population — have been conducted. Approximately, one person died per 100 confirmed cases. There are around 2,600 confirmed cases per million population and the new infections have grown at a rate of 1.4% in the past week.

Among the 14% active cases, maximum (538) are in Mandi, 441 in Shimla and 306 in Solan.

tags
top news
‘Democracy passing through most difficult time’: Sonia Gandhi attacks Centre
‘Democracy passing through most difficult time’: Sonia Gandhi attacks Centre
‘Covid-19 deaths in India could have exceeded 25 lakh in August’
‘Covid-19 deaths in India could have exceeded 25 lakh in August’
Lockie Ferguson stars as KKR beat SRH via Super Over
Lockie Ferguson stars as KKR beat SRH via Super Over
Delhi’s water supply to be affected for next 4-5 days due to maintenance work
Delhi’s water supply to be affected for next 4-5 days due to maintenance work
‘Very tough, uncertain’: Experts on path to restart Jet Airways
‘Very tough, uncertain’: Experts on path to restart Jet Airways
Covid-19 community transmission occurred in some districts: Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19 community transmission occurred in some districts: Harsh Vardhan
IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP Live: Rahul Chahar gets Gayle, put KXIP in trouble
IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP Live: Rahul Chahar gets Gayle, put KXIP in trouble
‘May have to leave the country if I lose’: US President Donald Trump
‘May have to leave the country if I lose’: US President Donald Trump
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In