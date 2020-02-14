Tibetan refugees eligible for Indian Civil Services other than IAS, IFS, IPS

cities

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 23:03 IST

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared Tibetan refugees, who moved to India before January 1, 1962, eligible for All India Services barring Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS).

As per the UPSC Exam 2020 notification issued on February 12, the nationality criteria for services other than IAS, IFS and IPS requires a candidate to be a citizen of India, or a subject of Nepal , Bhutan or Tibetan Refugee who came over to India before January 1, 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India.

A person of Indian origin, who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka or East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam, with the intention of permanently settling in India may also apply.

Only candidates in whose favour the Government of India has issued an eligibility certificate will be eligible. The notification says that a candidate in whose case a certificate of eligibility is necessary, may be admitted to the examination but the offer of appointment will be given only after the necessary eligibility certificate has been issued to him or her by the Government of India.

UPS will conduct a preliminary exam for recruitment to different services on May 31, 2020. The last date to submit online applications for UPSC Civil Services examination is March 3.