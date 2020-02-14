e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 15, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Tibetan refugees eligible for Indian Civil Services other than IAS, IFS, IPS

Tibetan refugees eligible for Indian Civil Services other than IAS, IFS, IPS

Only candidates in whose favour the Government of India has issued an eligibility certificate will be eligible

cities Updated: Feb 14, 2020 23:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared Tibetan refugees, who moved to India before January 1, 1962, eligible for All India Services barring Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS).

As per the UPSC Exam 2020 notification issued on February 12, the nationality criteria for services other than IAS, IFS and IPS requires a candidate to be a citizen of India, or a subject of Nepal , Bhutan or Tibetan Refugee who came over to India before January 1, 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India.

A person of Indian origin, who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka or East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam, with the intention of permanently settling in India may also apply.

Only candidates in whose favour the Government of India has issued an eligibility certificate will be eligible. The notification says that a candidate in whose case a certificate of eligibility is necessary, may be admitted to the examination but the offer of appointment will be given only after the necessary eligibility certificate has been issued to him or her by the Government of India.

UPS will conduct a preliminary exam for recruitment to different services on May 31, 2020. The last date to submit online applications for UPSC Civil Services examination is March 3.

top news
IAF may make it harder for pilots to join private airlines
IAF may make it harder for pilots to join private airlines
Kejriwal to share stage with 60 ‘architects of Delhi’ in swearing-in ceremony
Kejriwal to share stage with 60 ‘architects of Delhi’ in swearing-in ceremony
Intel points to enhanced activity in Balakot, expansion of JeM camp
Intel points to enhanced activity in Balakot, expansion of JeM camp
Structure of CDS-led military affairs department taking shape
Structure of CDS-led military affairs department taking shape
Caste identities in Delhi Assembly stay uniform
Caste identities in Delhi Assembly stay uniform
China’s coronavirus toll surges past 1500, over 66,000 people infected
China’s coronavirus toll surges past 1500, over 66,000 people infected
Supreme Court tweaks rules to fast-track appeals in death row cases
Supreme Court tweaks rules to fast-track appeals in death row cases
‘SRK started running around Eden’: Akhtar on his KKR debut
‘SRK started running around Eden’: Akhtar on his KKR debut
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities