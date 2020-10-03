e-paper
Home / Cities / Tihar superintendent transferred after murder of an inmate

Tihar superintendent transferred after murder of an inmate

cities Updated: Oct 03, 2020 21:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

New Delhi: A Tihar jail superintendent has been transferred after an inmate was murdered last week inside jail number 1. An inquiry related to the murder of inmate Sunny Dogra alias Sikander is currently underway after a video of prisoners from inside jail 1, alleging that the murder was planned by jail authorities, was widely circulated on social media.

On Saturday, Tihar director-general Sandeep Goel said an “experienced officer” has been put in charge of jail 1.

Dogra, who was lodged inside jail number 1 since June 2020 for illegal possession of arms, was stabbed to death on the afternoon of September 24. Within days of the incident, a 5-minute video recorded on cellphone camera had surfaced in which prisoners accused jail officers of “murdering Dogra for money”. The prisoners had also demanded that the case be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The video also showed prisoners holding knives, smoking cigarettes, and narrating the details of the murder within the jail premises.

HT could not independently confirm the authenticity of the video, but senior prison officers on condition of anonymity said probe has revealed that the video was indeed recorded inside jail number 1.

Tihar additional inspector general Mukesh Prasad had ordered an enquiry to probe the allegations and also find out how prisoners were freely using cellphones. Cellphone are banned inside the jail.

