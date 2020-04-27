e-paper
TMT gives free bus ride during lockdown

cities Updated: Apr 27, 2020 18:20 IST
Priyanka Dhomse
More than 3,000 commuters are travelling by Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) buses every day since the lockdown.

TMT provides free rides to these commuters as most of them are emergency services workers.

“Around 70 drivers and conductors ply 35 buses on different routes every day. Over 3,000 commuters are travelling by TMT buses daily and 98% of them are employees of Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) health department or government-run hospitals in Thane,” said a senior official from TMT.

“As most commuters are civic staff, working for emergency services, we decided not to charge them. The rest of the commuters too are allowed to travel free to avoid any contact between TMT conductors and passengers while issuing the tickets,” added the official.

The TMT bus stops and buses are sanitised daily and more than 2,000 masks and sanitisers have been distributed among the staff.

