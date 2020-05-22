e-paper
Toddler burnt alive in Shimla house blaze

The mishap took place on Thursday night when the two-year-old’s parents were not at home and the fire broke out in the house

cities Updated: May 22, 2020 17:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
(Representative Photo)
         

A two-year-old toddler of a Nepalese man was burnt alive after a fire broke out in a makeshift house near Dhalli, Shimla. The deceased has been identified as Nikhil Bahadur, son of Shant Bahadur.

Shant Bahadur and his wife work as labourers in Shimla and have six children, including the deceased.

The mishap took place on Thursday night when the couple was not at home and the fire broke out in the house. All other children escaped but the toddler, who was sleeping in the house, was burnt.

Police and fire tenders reached the spot and put out the fire. The infant was rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, but was declared brought dead.

Shimla superintendent of police (SP) Omapati Jamwal confirmed the report and said the police were conducting investigation and the cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.

